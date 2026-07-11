Pete Hegseth's Beard And Fat-Troop Purge Isn't Going Great, And He's Noticed

One would think the Iran war, which was spiraling out of control, would be the Department of Defense's Pete Hegseth's most important function right now.

If you thought that, you'd be wrong.

Whiskey Pete is getting upset that his no-beards and fat-troops edicts are not being adhered to by the rank and file.

Multiple reports say that Pete is complaining that he's still seeing service members with facial hair who aren't meeting weight standards.

CBS reports, "Hegseth believes his message has not been fully embraced by the military's senior leadership despite his repeated public and private calls for stricter enforcement."



Hegseth is obsessed with his toxic, "warrior ethos" beliefs and is putting new pressure on the military to submit to his grooming requirements or suffer the consequences.

Mike Nelson, a retired Army Special Forces officer, told CBS News, "He's not wrong, he's just spending a lot of time and effort on things that a battalion sergeant major should be focused on, small unit level leadership kind of things that are getting to him and that are taking up much of his time and focus."

Pete is fine with well-trimmed mustaches, though.

Is this his secret weapon to open up the Strait of Hormuz?