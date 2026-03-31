Pete Hegseth's Sir Story: 'More Bombs, Sir, And Bigger Bombs'

During a Pentagon press briefing, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth launched into a buffoonish "sir" story, claiming US servicemen want to drop more and bigger bombs on Iran, in which he will certainly oblige.

Watching and listening to a Hegseth presser is like being forced to listen to a preteen bitching and moaning about having their cell phone privileges revoked.

During his made-up, jingoistic story, Hegseth tried to paint a moral-boosting picture, as a novelist would, only he told it like a war criminal.

HEGSETH: I met the young Army officer who figured out how to neutralize maneuvering enemy missiles, saving countless lives. His commander confirmed that the whoops and cheers erupted in the Tactical Operations Center when his new approach was first successful. I met the Air Force intel analyst who refines target packages faster than the enemy can adapt. I actually gave him my card and told him to keep me posted on the ground truth. I did the same with his boss, a colonel with a heart the size of Texas and a beautiful deployment mustache to match. I witnessed lethality. I met a junior airman as the sun was going down and a chill was setting on the tarmac, who when asked what they needed, she simply looked up at me with a sly smile on her face and said, more bombs, sir, and bigger bombs. We will happily oblige her.

The SecDef should review some history. If he did, he would know that Curtis LeMay, who admitted he committed massive war crimes, by fire bombing hundreds of thousands of Japanese civilians with massive bombing campaigns that did not force Japan to surrender.

Notice how he tried to set the stage of the "sir story," by trying to turn bombing raids into watching the sunset with your partner while drinking a bottle of wine and eating cheese.

Hegseth is doing his best Tony Montana imitation, while spinning the bombing campaign into something it is not.

Hats off to another embarrassing performance.