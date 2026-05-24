Reporter's Stunned Reaction To White House Shooting Goes Viral

Tsirkin's reaction to the nearby gunfire live on air left many speechless. I guess she's never heard gunfire before.

Source: Sunday Guardian

A shocking gunfire scare outside the White House has triggered massive reactions across social media, after live cameras captured reporters scrambling for safety moments after shots were fired near the security perimeter.

Among the journalists caught in the viral footage was NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin, whose immediate reaction to the gunfire quickly became one of the most talked-about moments online. Clips showing Tsirkin ducking and taking cover spread rapidly across X, with users praising her quick reflexes and calling the moment “pure survival instinct.”

One user wrote, "This reporter has the survival instincts of a lemming."

While another said, "30+ gunshots ringing out near the White House.

NBC reporter: “What is that?”