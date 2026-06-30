Rep. Fine: Veto Bipartisan Housing Bill Because Elizabeth Warren Likes It

Rep. Randy Fine said he'd support a Trump veto of the bipartisan Housing bill that passed the Republican controlled House 358–32 and the Senate 85-5, because Sen. Elizabeth Warren thinks the bill is great.

This level of stupidity is hard to fathom.

The Senate passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act with a huge bipartisan majority. Sen. Tim Scott co-authored the bill with Elizabeth Warren. Does Rep. Fine believe Senator Scott is a DEI hire?

NEWSMAX: So once Congress officially sends this to the White House, the president has 10 days to either sign it, veto it, or do nothing here. So where it becomes a law without a signature. Now the president tweeted that he doesn't like some elements of this bill. You were one of 32 House Republicans to vote against the Senate version. So if he vetoes it, what do you think happens here? FINE: Well, I don't know. I mean, look, my issue was if Elizabeth Warren thinks a bill is great, then it probably isn't. And that's sort of how I look. But the enthusiasm with which Democrats had for this bill got me spooked. And I didn't come to Washington to work with Democrats. I came to Washington to beat them. So that was where I was.

The bill has the same level of enthusiasm by his Republican colleagues as there were by Democrats.

The idea of being in Congress is to pass legislation, bills and what you think helps America, not punishing the opposing party. He already beat the Democrat running for his seat. Now he represents ALL the people in his district, regardless of their party affiliation. If he can't figure that out, he ought to resign today.