Republican Congressfreak Randy Fine Is Racist, Period

Republican Congressman Randy Fine is attempting to force a vote in the House to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar because she was born in Somalia.

Omar, by doing nothing but being of Somali descent, has become a vicious target of the entire GOP in general and this particular vile Florida congressman in particular.

Back in July, Rep. Fine called Rep. Omar "a terrorist" after she criticized Bibi Netanyahu. "I’m sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists,” he wrote. “The only shame is that you serve in Congress.”

Somali migrants have become the new bogeyman for the MAGA cult to harangue.

The Floridan scumbag told Newmax all about his latest racist efforts, none of which will never come to pass.

HOST: You're actively considering forcing a House vote to expel Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from Congress, someone incredibly controversial. Tell us about that. FINE: Well, last week, Ilhan Omar announced that she was gonna seek my expulsion from the House, but she announced it in a fundraising email. So like everything else in her life, it was a fraud. And it made me think, look, if I'm gonna try to expel her, I won't put it in a fundraising email, I'll just do it. So right now I'm talking to my colleagues about whether we want these fake Somali refugees who come to our country, add no value, suck our resources, defraud our government, or whether we actually want them here. And I don't think Ilhan Omar shouldn't be a member of Congress. I think she shouldn't be an American. And I think that's really the issue.



We've let too many people into this country who hate it, don't respect it, and take advantage of us, and they all need to go home, starting with her.

Ilhan Omar went through proper US channels and became a US citizen in 2000, when she was 17 years old.

Somali migrants are being targeted for no reason other than racism riles up the MAGA cult. They easily fit the bill for scumbags like JD Vance and Rep. Fine.

These white bread racist Republicans hate the US Constitution.