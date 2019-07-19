Trump Praises NC Rallygoers: 'Incredible Patriots'

Just as I predicted, Trump couldn't last a day with the bogus "I didn't like it" nonsense he was spewing about that North Carolina rally chant. During one of the ubiquitous "pool spray" press opportunities in the Oval Office, he made it quite clear to reporters that he was just fine with the fascism on display.

The question was whether he would take the tweet back where he said the four Congresswomen could go back to where they came from, and his answer made it perfectly clear that he not only wouldn't take it back, he believed it with all of his heart and further, those North Carolina folks were well within their rights to take up the fascist mantle and run with it.

Rep. Ilhan Omar doesn't hate our country, and she has apologized for the way she expressed her frustration with the Israeli government, but that didn't stop Trump from droning his lies about that anyway.

Additionally, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez did not call America garbage, but was referring to policies she disagreed with. However, he spewed on her too.

"Those people in North Carolina, that stadium was packed. it was a record crowd. I could have filled it ten times as you know," he continued.

Praising the rallygoers who had chanted "Send her back," he said, "Those are incredible people. Those are incredible patriots."

"She's lucky to be where she is, let me tell you. The things that she has said are a disgrace to our country," he concluded.

So to recap this, dissent is disgrace, Rep. Ilhan Omar is "lucky" to be in this country, and racists are patriots.