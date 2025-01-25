C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Snuffy Walden

Most Americans have heard the name Snuffy Walden at one time or another. A Texas guitarist by trade, he has become a prolific composer for some of the best TV series ever.

I chose the Theme from Westwing. Here, he plays his guitar with a backing orchestra: it's simply beautiful.

Vicki Abelson Vicki Abelsonm , his GF has been getting the word out on her platform to help people like me and those who have been severely affected by the Pacific Palisades Wildfires.

You can check out her live shows on Facebook.

We all thank you so much, Vicki.

What are you listening to this evening?

And it's an open thread.