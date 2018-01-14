C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Roxy Music

While having lunch with my sons the other recently, we got into a conversation about whatever happened to the debonair musician. Speaks well, dresses well. Had a vision and focus of their own and constantly pursue it. An artist but not yammering on and on about their art, leaving you to interpret it and now with more questions than answered. A bon vivant, A consummate entertainer. Suave and worldly.

After much debate and thought, we decided most of them are gone and Bryan Ferry is one of the last of that old guard. And the coolest part is, him and Roxy Music made some songs that were made to be played really loud. Like this one from their 1974 album Country Life.

What are you listening to tonight?