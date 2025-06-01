Texas State Rep. Wants His Kids' School 'Celebrated' For Being Least Vaccinated

Texas state Rep. Nate Schatzline (R) said he wanted his children's school to be "celebrated" because it was one of the "least vaccinated" schools in the state.

In a recent Instagram post, Schatzline railed about Star-Telegram reporter Bud Kennedy, who revealed the school's unvaccinated status.

"Mercy Culture Preparatory, which is a private school in my district, also happens to be where I send my kids to school, he said they are the least vaccinated school in the state of Texas," he observed. "Now, I was incredibly concerned for a couple different reasons. I was concerned that, number one, we're just finding out about this. Because the second concern is, why haven't we celebrated this sooner?"

"Look, I am so excited to say that Mercy Culture Prep is celebrating medical freedom where we honor the wishes of moms and dads over any type of health official like Rachel Levine or so-called public health expert like Bud Kennedy."