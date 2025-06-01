Texas State Rep. Wants His Kids' School 'Celebrated' For Being Least Vaccinated

Texas state Rep. Nate Schatzline (R) said he wanted his children's school to be "celebrated" because it was one of the "least vaccinated" schools in the state.
By David EdwardsJune 1, 2025

Texas state Rep. Nate Schatzline (R) said he wanted his children's school to be "celebrated" because it was one of the "least vaccinated" schools in the state.

In a recent Instagram post, Schatzline railed about Star-Telegram reporter Bud Kennedy, who revealed the school's unvaccinated status.

"Mercy Culture Preparatory, which is a private school in my district, also happens to be where I send my kids to school, he said they are the least vaccinated school in the state of Texas," he observed. "Now, I was incredibly concerned for a couple different reasons. I was concerned that, number one, we're just finding out about this. Because the second concern is, why haven't we celebrated this sooner?"

"Look, I am so excited to say that Mercy Culture Prep is celebrating medical freedom where we honor the wishes of moms and dads over any type of health official like Rachel Levine or so-called public health expert like Bud Kennedy."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon