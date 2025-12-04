Even Some Republicans Are Tired Of Hegseth

I'll believe it when I see it, but it seems even some Republicans are finally tired of Pete Hegseth thumbing his nose at them. As we've discussed here, the Inspector General found Hegseth violated military regulations with the use of his personal phone and transmitting classified documents.

The report found Hegseth could have endangered our troops, and as ABC reported:

The Defense Department's inspector general concluded that the information Hegseth put in Signal had been properly classified by U.S. Central Command prior to the secretary sharing the information with his colleagues and his wife, two sources said. But because the information was so sensitive and risked putting troops in danger if it fell into enemy hands, the IG concluded it should not have been relayed using the commercial app, the people familiar with the details said. The sources said that, according to the report, Hegseth refused to sit down for an interview as part of the investigation. But he told the IG in a statement that because he has the power to classify and declassify information, he acted within his rights. Hegseth also insisted in his statement to the IG that the information he shared in the chat was not sensitive and that it would not put troops at risk if exposed -- an assertion the IG rejected.

House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Turner made an appearance on Morning Joe this Thursday and was asked about this and Hegseth's actions in the Caribbean, and had a warning for Hegseth: