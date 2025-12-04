Even Some Republicans Are Tired Of Hegseth

I'll believe it when I see it, but it seems even some Republicans are finally tired of Pete Hegseth thumbing his nose at them. As we've discussed here, the Inspector General found Hegseth violated military regulations with the use of his personal phone and transmitting classified documents.
The report found Hegseth could have endangered our troops, and as ABC reported:
The Defense Department's inspector general concluded that the information Hegseth put in Signal had been properly classified by U.S. Central Command prior to the secretary sharing the information with his colleagues and his wife, two sources said. But because the information was so sensitive and risked putting troops in danger if it fell into enemy hands, the IG concluded it should not have been relayed using the commercial app, the people familiar with the details said.
The sources said that, according to the report, Hegseth refused to sit down for an interview as part of the investigation. But he told the IG in a statement that because he has the power to classify and declassify information, he acted within his rights.
Hegseth also insisted in his statement to the IG that the information he shared in the chat was not sensitive and that it would not put troops at risk if exposed -- an assertion the IG rejected.
House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Turner made an appearance on Morning Joe this Thursday and was asked about this and Hegseth's actions in the Caribbean, and had a warning for Hegseth:
LEMIRE: So Mr. Chairman, there obviously is that inconsistency, just pointed out, but there's also potentially an escalation about to happen in Venezuela, you know, with the, you know, under the guise of attacking, you know, the drug trade, where the President of United States has said, in his words, a matter of days, there will likely be strikes on land in Venezuela. Let's get your opinion on that. Is it what? Are there legal issues there? What sort of role, what sort of oversight role should Congress be playing with that if this were to become an even greater operation?
TURNER: Congress has made it clear, and members of Congress have made it clear, that the administration has not provided us with sufficient information as to what the administration is doing to have the support of Congress for any actions inside Venezuela.
SCARBOROUGH: Mr. Chairman, let me ask you about the Inspector General's report that's being released regarding Pete Hegseth and the Signal communications that he used on a commercial device and sent to Jeffrey Goldberg and others.
Are you, after reading the conclusions of that report, seeing the reports of what was said, are you disturbed by what you've learned?
TURNER: I think the report is very condemning. I mean, obviously, in my opinion, it concludes what we all suspected from having seen in the public discussion -- that this should never have happened and that it was a significant breach of what should have been the level of care that you would expect from the Secretary of Defense.
BRZEZINSKI: And just from what you know so far, not even looking ahead to today, do you think Pete Hegseth is fit to lead the Department of Defense?
TURNER: I think that, you know, the Secretary is doing in a number of areas, some, a very good job in transforming the Department of Defense in ways that needs to be done, certainly in acquisition and in ways that are significant.
I think there are a number of things that have raised concern that Congress is struggling with, and I think the Secretary is going to have to answer those questions and address them. And I think the President is going to be struggling with that over the next month.
SCARBOROUGH: Do you think the Secretary needs to be more forthcoming with the oversight committees who fund the Pentagon, who fund his operations, who fund his salary, who fund his staff, who fund everything that Pete Hegseth does every day?
TURNER: There is not a hearing where members and the leadership of our committees do not send back to the Secretary a very clear message that the committees and the members are not receiving the information that by law we are entitled to receive, that we expect to receive, and that we received in other administrations and that there will be consequences.