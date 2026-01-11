Trump's Goon Homan Threatens 'More Incidents' If Y'all Aren't Nice To ICE

Tom Homan issued the not-so subtle threat to every American exercising their First Amendment rights.
By Conover KennardJanuary 11, 2026

Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, joined Kristen Welker on Meet the Press to continue the right-wing talking points following the jaw-dropping fatal shooting of 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

Obviously, the protests that ensued after the public watched a murder unfold in real time are getting to Homan, so he has some advice, or else "there's going to be more incidents like this."

"So we need to let this play out," he said. "But while we're doing that, we got to stop the hateful rhetoric, oh, saying this officer's a murderer is dangerous."

"It's just ridiculous. It's just going to, and it's going to infuriate people more, which means there's going to be more incidents like this because the hateful rhetoric is not only continuing, now it's tripled down and doubled down."

So, that giant human thumb doesn't want us to call a murderer a murderer, and if we don't stop calling out the abuses by ICE, then "there's going to be more incidents like this."

Bullfuckingshit. If we don't protest the appalling fascistic tactics we are witnessing daily, then it will get worse. Meanwhile, Trump has threatened at least 11 countries with potential military action, annexation, or regime change. I guess we're supposed to pretend that Trump's behavior is normal. Nope, not gonna do it.

And I agree with this 100 percent:

DHS was created to FIGHT terrorists, not to BE terrorists. It needs to be defunded by congress in 2027, and we should select candidates who run on that platform.

Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) 2026-01-10T19:40:01.546Z

Homan: "We gotta stop the hateful rhetoric. Saying this officer is a murderer is dangerous. It's just ridiculous. It's gonna infuriate people more which means there's gonna be more incidents like this."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-11T14:52:54.795Z

