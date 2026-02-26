Ron Johnson Sets The Stage For SOTU By Blaming Democrats

Before the State of the Union address, Sen. Ron Johnson went on NewsNation to set the stage and lower the bar for the sundowning Orange Menace, letting viewers know that all of the things that went wrong in Trump's first year are the Democrats' fault:

Thanks for having me on. Well, first of all, I'd like some honesty out of Democrats. I just listed your previous guest say the Democrats wanted to secure the border. I mean, what a joke. So what President Trump has to do is he's got to describe the enormous messes really dropped in his lap by the Democrats. And, you know, rather than help clean up their messes instead, for example, the open border, where we allowed millions of people to flood in. Here, 650,000 convicted criminals, 15 murderers, 15,000 murders, 20,000 rapists. But rather than help us clean up that mess, what Democrats are doing is they're training activists to obstruct justice. They're encouraging their supporters to put themselves into harm's way, knowing people are going to get hurt. Two people got killed. So they get their martyrs, then they exploit their martyrs. So again, Democrats, I mean, it was, it was really galling to listen to your previous guests, even I just caught a couple minutes of it. Do you want? We need honesty. And President Trump has enormous challenges facing him: the wars, the devaluation of the currency from a 40-year high inflation. It takes time to sort this out. I hope President Trump points that out.

Well, now I am confused. We've heard nothing from the Republicans, including RoJo, but how well Trump was doing as president. According to these bootlickers and ball-ticklers, Trump single-handedly turned the economy around, and there was supposed to be trillions of dollars on a shelf somewhere. We were told that Trump stopped eight or nine wars, which was why he was having tantrums over the Nobel Peace Prize.

But now all he has to show us are "enormous messes," which is somehow the Democrats' fault, even though the Republicans control both houses, the White House, and the Supreme Court.

I would like to ask RoJo just one question: Which time were you lying? Or were you lying both times?