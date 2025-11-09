Ron Johnson Does The Filibuster Fandango

For years and years, Sen Ron Johnson was an ardent supporter of the filibuster. He defended the filibuster for all his worth because it was the only way the Republicans could stop the Democrats from helping people with things like not starving or getting health care. But then one day, The Orange Sphincter came along and said they should end the filibuster and just like that, RoJo was ready to nuke the thing.

When RoJo went on News-hax to defend his flip flop, his convuluted reasoning and ass kissing was breathtaking:

I've always been a big supporter of the filibuster. It has stopped America from going down the socialist path for decades. But the president is right. And I told him. At this point in time, he's 100% correct. The Democrats purged the last two senators who held out and supported the filibuster. So we know they have no respect for the filibuster. I don't think there will be a Democrat Senate candidate running for office that won't pledge to, again, end the filibuster. So we need to strike first. Now, when the Democrats eliminate the filibuster, it'll all be about their maintenance of power. As the President laid out there, there'll be more senators packing the Supreme Court. It'll all be about their acquisition and maintenance of power. If we're to do it, it will be for the benefit of the American people. We'll further secure our border. We'll secure our elections. I would love to sit down with Democrats to repair the damage done by Obamacare and transition to a system that actually works rather than continuing to throw hundreds of billions of dollars at a completely failed system. We're having a hearing today in my committee on assessing the damage of Obamacare. If Democrats would actually acknowledge that, admit what a miserable failure Obamacare is, we could fix that for the American public. So again, I hate the fact that Democrats are going to blow up the filibuster, but they will. We have to acknowledge that awful reality, and I think we probably need to act first.

WTAF! I cannot believe he seriously said that. That was a classic IOKIYAR moment! I was born and raised in the Dairy State, but I've nver seen so much cowshit in my life.

I'm only surprised he didn't wrap himself in a flag, cue some patriotic music and claim that it was what God would want. What they do want to do is try to destroy democracy because they know if they don't do something drastic, by this time next year, impeachment papers will be being drawn up in preparation for the new congresss.