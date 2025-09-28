Ron Johnson Compares Apples To Kumquats To Blame Tylenol

Sen Ron Johnson (MAGA-Moscow) did an interview on Newsmax in an effort to support President Pedo and Secretary Brainworm, Jr, in their false narrative that Tylenol causes autism. However, all RoJo accomplished was to once again prove himself to be a VAERShead:

Let me just give you some facts. So, we've all heard of VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Well, the FDA has VAERS, the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System. So, in 56 years of tracking Tylenol, there have been 39,540 deaths reported to VAERS. That's 706 per year. For ivermectin, do you remember the one that they said was so dangerous? In 29 years reporting 493 deaths, 17 a year. And of course, for the COVID injection, in over just five years, 38,742 deaths associated with the COVID injection, that's over 8,000 per year. Now, those are just the facts. I know VAERS and VAERS, it doesn't prove causation, but it should be causing physicians and federal health officials to ask the questions. And God bless President Trump and RFK Junior for asking the questions and starting to use their positions, their platform, to give parents informed consent.

Almost immediately, RoJo was called out for his false comparisons:

Dean Baker, the senior economist at the Center for Economic & Policy Research, asked, "Can Ron Johnson really be this stupid? Hundreds of millions of people take Tylenol every year. How many people in this country take ivermectin? You know very few people die from Russian Roulette; in the Ron Johnson world, that means it's very safe."

To answer Mr. Baker's question: Yes, RoJo can really be this stupid. In fact, he often is even more stupid. I often wonder who does the Velcro on RoJo's shoes in the morning for him.