Grandpa Crazy Pants Whines About Maybe Not Running For A Third Term

He is dissembling before our eyes.
By John AmatoJanuary 6, 2026

During yet another insane Trump speech that lasted forever, this time at the House Republican retreat in Washington, D.C., Demented Donald cried about a little thing called the US Constitution, which might block him from running for a third term.

He began by having a flight of fancy about his presidency. Only a seriously sick individual would believe that 2025 was a huge success for this president. He'll be lucky to survive 4 years, much less have a third term.

TRUMP: In other words, I could have the most unbelievable four years.

And I guess they're not — I'm not allowed to run.

I'm not sure. Is there a little something out there that I'm not allowed to run? But let's assume I was allowed to run.

I could have — this is going to be a constitutional movement.

No, I could have the most unbelievable four years. Everything was great, but in the last week, I made a little slip-up in something.

And you lose the election, it's like — so we have — we can't let them forget that we did such a great job on the border.

When Trump ditches the teleprompter he becomes unintelligible.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
