Grandpa Crazy Pants Whines About Maybe Not Running For A Third Term

During yet another insane Trump speech that lasted forever, this time at the House Republican retreat in Washington, D.C., Demented Donald cried about a little thing called the US Constitution, which might block him from running for a third term.

He began by having a flight of fancy about his presidency. Only a seriously sick individual would believe that 2025 was a huge success for this president. He'll be lucky to survive 4 years, much less have a third term.

TRUMP: In other words, I could have the most unbelievable four years. And I guess they're not — I'm not allowed to run. I'm not sure. Is there a little something out there that I'm not allowed to run? But let's assume I was allowed to run. I could have — this is going to be a constitutional movement. No, I could have the most unbelievable four years. Everything was great, but in the last week, I made a little slip-up in something. And you lose the election, it's like — so we have — we can't let them forget that we did such a great job on the border.

When Trump ditches the teleprompter he becomes unintelligible.

The President of the United States today addressing House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/03mS70Z6GA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 6, 2026