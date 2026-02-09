Even Bootlicking Dr. Oz Is Telling People To Get Measles Vaccine

How about that? A Trump administration official is actually encouraging Americans to get measles vaccines at a time when outbreaks across several states and puts the U.S. at risk of losing its measles elimination status.
"Take the vaccine, please," said Mehmet Oz, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator whose boss has encouraged people not to give vaccines to their kids. "We have a solution for our problem."
The famous TV doctor, who is better known for appearances in which he sold questionable products made by companies in which he often held a financial interest, defended some of those recently revised federal vaccine recommendations as well as past comments from noted health expert Donald Trump and the nation's health chief, Bob Kennedy, about the efficacy of vaccines. Kennedy is known to profit from anti-vax lawsuits.
But from Oz, there was direct advice on the vaccine.
"Not all illnesses are equally dangerous and not all people are equally susceptible to those illnesses," he told CNN's "State of the Union." "But measles is one you should get your vaccine."