'Oh, Come On': CNN Anchor Ain't Buying RFK Jr. Vaccine BS Oz Is Shoveling

Dr. Mehmet Oz's nonsense that Robert F. Kennedy is supposedly "at the very front of" vaccine advocacy was too much for the usually passive Dana Bash to stomach.
By HeatherFebruary 8, 2026

Here's Oz trying to pretend that Kennedy isn't a raging lunatic antivaxxer when asked about the recent measles outbreaks we've seen across the country on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN:

BASH: Speaking of transparency, I do want to, before I let you go, ask you about a record surge in measles in the United States. South Carolina, for example, is currently reporting 800 cases.

It's the worst outbreak since measles was declared eradicated more than three decades ago. Is this a consequence of the administration undermining support or advocacy for measles and other vaccines?

OZ: I don't believe so.

We have advocated for measles vaccines all along. Secretary Kennedy has been on the very front of this.

BASH: Oh, come on.

OZ: No, he's -- when the first outbreak happened in Texas, he said, get your vaccines for measles, because that's an example of an ailment that you should get vaccinated against.

What happened with the core schedule that was released in the beginning of last month was to say, listen, we look at what happened in Europe. In Europe, if you give people 80 different vaccine doses to take, people start...

BASH: Yes, but I'm specifically talking about measles here.

I mean, you talked about RFK Jr. The group Children's Health Defense that he founded and ran up until three years ago posted on X: "Despite the media's scare tactics, there's no reason to fear measles."

Should people fear measles?

OZ: Oh, for sure.

And we actually are pretty aggressive. At CMS, we fund any vaccine you want to take. There will never be a barrier to Americans get access to the measles vaccine. And it is part of the core schedule.

BASH: OK. And as a doctor, your message to people about the measles vaccine is?

OZ: Take the vaccine, please. We have a solution for our problem.

Not all illnesses are equally dangerous, and not all people are equally susceptible to those illnesses. But measles is one you should get your vaccine.

Tell that to your whackaloon cohort, Oz. None of these people should be in positions of power anywhere. They're all dangerous.

Discussion

