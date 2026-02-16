GOP Headquarters In Altoona Vandalized With 'PEDOPHILE PROTECTORS'

It's hard to disagree with Eau Claire County chair Fred Kappus here. We shouldn't be defacing private property just because one party wants to protect pedophiles. The left should always be polite and respect people who protect pedophiles. And if Republicans want to keep as their slogan "PEDOPHILE PROTECTORS," then so be it. We should respect their choice.

Source: WISN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. —The Republican Party of Eau Claire County headquarters was vandalized the weekend of Feb. 14, according to chairman Fred Kappus.

The words "pedophile protectors" were written in paint across the front of the building, along with it being egged.

"We don't need this to occur," Kappus said. "We have a lot of differences between the left and right. However, we should keep them civil."

Kappus said the RPECC is offering a $1,000 reward for information.