Misc
Jewish Cemetery In Michigan Vandalized With 'Trump' Instead Of Swastikas

Antisemites have replaced swastikas with the letters "T-R-U-M-P" in the desceration and spray painting.
By Red Painter
Image from: ADL

Numerous tombstones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids were desecrated with “Trump” and “MAGA” in red spray pain over the weekend. I guess the antisemites and Nazis have officially adopted the words "Trump" and "MAGA" in place of swastikas. Kind of telling, eh?

The anti-defamation league (ADL) tweeted out photos showing the tombstones covered in red spraypaint.

The synagogue's Rabbi, David J.B. Krishef, released a statement:

“It may just have been opportunistic vandalism against a cemetery which is isolated and hard to see from the road, on Halloween weekend, not an attack against the Jewish community. We don’t know. We have been in touch with the Grand Rapids Police and the Michigan ADL."

When swastikas and Trump/MAGA are interchangeable, believe it. One day these two symbols/words will be listed right next to each other in the dictionary under "symbols of hate".

