Jewish Cemetery In Michigan Vandalized With 'Trump' Instead Of Swastikas

Numerous tombstones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids were desecrated with “Trump” and “MAGA” in red spray pain over the weekend. I guess the antisemites and Nazis have officially adopted the words "Trump" and "MAGA" in place of swastikas. Kind of telling, eh?

The anti-defamation league (ADL) tweeted out photos showing the tombstones covered in red spraypaint.

We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism. pic.twitter.com/mVeGrlsWxE — ADL Michigan (@ADLMichigan) November 2, 2020

A Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids - where Trump will be making his final campaign stop this evening - was desecrated today. Not with swastikas or derogatory language. With the letters TRUMP spray painted on headstones. His supporters proudly associate his very name with bigotry https://t.co/daF23bX6hk — (((Jesse Olitzky))) (@JMOlitzky) November 2, 2020

Pro-Trump 'activism' at a Jewish cemetery in Michigan https://t.co/SzGogfa9Ez — David Pakman (@dpakman) November 3, 2020

How fitting that Trump’s campaign is ending in Grand Rapids, where over the weekend a Jewish cemetery was desecrated with Trump slogans.



Nice try, fuckers. After 2000 years, we’re used to being disapproved of, but thanks for reminding us to vote — and who not to vote for. — Victor Laszlo (@Impolitics) November 3, 2020

What sort of sicko vandalizes where the deceased have been laid to rest?



📷: Ahavas Israel Jewish Cemetery in Traverse City, MI pic.twitter.com/ELqxaFQp9B — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 2, 2020

The synagogue's Rabbi, David J.B. Krishef, released a statement:

“It may just have been opportunistic vandalism against a cemetery which is isolated and hard to see from the road, on Halloween weekend, not an attack against the Jewish community. We don’t know. We have been in touch with the Grand Rapids Police and the Michigan ADL."

When swastikas and Trump/MAGA are interchangeable, believe it. One day these two symbols/words will be listed right next to each other in the dictionary under "symbols of hate".