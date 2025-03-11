Feckless Billionaire Elon Musk Accuses Decorated Veteran Of Treason

Elon Musk has no business telling anyone they're a traitor to this country. None whatsoever. I don't know what kind of deal he thinks he has going with Putin, but calling an elected senator a traitor for going to Ukraine, seeing what is happening there, and then reporting back on it in publicly accessible posts on Xitter is not a traitor, especially when that senator is Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Kelly wrote a very long thread about his visit to Ukraine on Xitter, underlining the fact that President Zelenskyy wants peace as much as the next person, but not by giving everything over to Putin.

To that, Elon Musk wrote, "You are a traitor" in reply.

Few things surprise me anymore, but a feckless billionaire calling a decorated veteran and astronaut a "traitor" did. I was actually shocked that said billionaire would dare to call Senator Kelly a traitor. There were many reactions to his (probable) Ketamine laced comment.

David Hogg shot back, "You are a Russian asset."

"V" educated Musk on who he was attacking. "Who you are calling a traitor: 'His military career began as a naval aviator, during which he flew 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm aboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway. Kelly logged over 5,000 flight hours in more than 50 different aircraft and completed over 375 carrier landings. His service earned him numerous accolades, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, and multiple Air Medals. He retired from the Navy with the rank of captain.'"

"You don't seem to understand what a traitor is. Let me give you a clue. Someone who served honorably in our military and visits a foreign country under attack by a heinous dictatorship to voice his support is NOT a traitor," wrote Tirah Att

They continued, "By contrast, someone who supports such heinous dictatorship and routinely repost their talking points, while not necessarily a traitor, certainly seems more suspect than Sen. Kelly."

Surprisingly, on a platform overrun by Nazis, fools and shitposters, the response to Musk was solidly in support of Senator Kelly and Ukraine.

As for Elon Musk, may Tesla stock continue to spiral until the lawbreaking he initiated and continues, ends.

Kelly responded to Musk on Maddow's show.