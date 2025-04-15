'Will Not Surrender': Harvard Tells Donald To F*ck All The Way Off

Harvard University is refusing to comply with a series of demands from the Trump administration, potentially risking billions in federal funding, and the college's University's President Alan Garbar said in a letter that the school "will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights" by agreeing to a series of terms proposed by Donald's administration. Harvard is not bowing down to the Pumpkin Pol Pot.

In particular, Donald's administration demanded that Harvard end its DEI programs, adopt merit-based admissions, and cooperate with immigration authorities. And if they don't lick his boots, the university risks losing $9 billion in federal funding.

ABC News reports:

Harvard's rejection of Trump's demands marks the first time a majority university has pushed back against funding threats made by the Trump administration. In a letter Friday, the Trump administration argued that the school "failed to live up to both the intellectual and civil rights conditions that justify federal investment" and proposed terms including changing the school's governance, adopting merit-based hiring, shuttering any DEI programs and allowing "audits" to ensure "viewpoint diversity." In response, Harvard's president said the school is committed to making changes to create a "welcoming and supportive learning environment" and reaffirmed the school's vow to fight antisemitism. However, he argued the Trump administration's requests would go too far.

Oh, I like this part:

"The administration's prescription goes beyond the power of the federal government. It violates Harvard's First Amendment rights and exceeds the statutory limits of the government's authority under Title VI," Garber wrote. "And it threatens our values as a private institution devoted to the pursuit, production, and dissemination of knowledge. No government -- regardless of which party is in power -- should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue."

More schools need to do the same. This anti-DEI shit has gone too far as the administration tries to whitewash history, while erasing the achievements of Black Americans, and women. It's time for this to end. Donald is installing himself in every part of our lives: schools, the LGBTQ community (the motherfucker even took the T out of LGBT), our homes, our ways of life, and as for free speech, that's no longer a thing for MAGA. You can get deported for having a different belief.

Remember when Republicans (looking at you, Gov. Abbott) freaked the fuck out, thinking Obama was going to put Americans in FEMA camps? Well, Donald asked El Salvador's President today to build five more prisons for "American citizens." Will they think my tattoos are gang-related? How about yours? Who is next?

Elise Stefanik, a 2006 graduate of Harvard University, isn't taking it well.