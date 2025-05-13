Trump Grovels To Saudi Prince Accused Of Dismembering Jamal Khashoggi

How embarrassing to see a US president blow kisses at a Saudi Leader and tell him he loves him too much.
By John AmatoMay 13, 2025

Speaking in Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump embarrassed the United States to the world when he essentially blew kisses at Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman and told him he loves him too much.

Trump said these words even though the CIA confirmed MBS ordered the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Before singing a love song to MBS like a broken hearted teenager, Trump smugly bashed President Biden and his administration for no other purpose then try and offset his horrible handling of the COVID pandemic and to pump up his disastrous term so far.

Even in a far off land, Trump needed to whine about Biden to make himself feel better.

TRUMP: The Biden administration, the worst administration in the history of our country, by the way, spurned our most trusted and longstanding Gulf partners.

And I can say partners worldwide. One of our great, great partners, no matter who we look to. And we have great partners in the world.

But we have none stronger and no nobody like the gentleman that's right before me.

(Cut to MBS)

He's your greatest representative, greatest representative.

And if I didn't like him, I'd get out of here so fast. You know that, don't you?

He knows me well.

I do.

I like him a lot. I like him too much. That's why we give so much, you know, too much. I like you too much.

Great guy.

How creepy was that?

We haven't forgotten how MBS allegedly ordered the assassination and dismemberment of the Washington Post's Jamaal Khashoggi. This led to Trump offering up excuses for MBS and then refusing to even investigate the incident. This precipitated his son-in-law receiving a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia.

Nothing crooked there.

