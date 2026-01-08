Jesse Watters: Woman ICE Killed Had 'Pronouns In Her Bio!'

Jesse Bailey Watters, who has genderfluid names (since he's being judgy, we can be petty), and divorced his first wife over his affair with a younger Fox News employee, Emma DiGiovine, who later became his second wife, and wonders if he's adopted since his mother participated in the No Kings protest, criticized Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman, whom Trump’s masked ICE agent murdered in Minneapolis yesterday for having pronouns in her bio.

Oh, and she's a lesbian. Watters felt those were super important points to make about the victim.

"The woman who lost her life was a self-proclaimed poet from Colorado with pronouns in her bio," he said. "A 37-year-old white woman named Renee Good."

"The Daily Mail says she leaves behind a lesbian partner and a child from a previous marriage," he added. "She was a disruptor, though she considered herself a legal observer. But there's no evidence she had a law degree."

Jesse Watters has twin daughters with his first wife, Noelle Watters, so I'm not getting his point about Good's previous marriage. And you do not have to be a lawyer to be a legal observer, genius.

One child is from Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., the former husband, who died in 2023. And having pronouns in your bio isn't deserving of being murdered. We shouldn't even have to explain these things. Good’s ex-husband told The Washington Post that she had a 15-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 12 and 6. Now, Good's children will have to grow up without their mother. But maybe Watters can explain to the children that having pronouns in her bio means that it was OK that she was shot three times in the face.

Donald Trump also blamed the victim on Truth Social, saying that Good "violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive."

He walked away after the murder uninjured. The masked ICE agent opened fire and was seen walking around afterward.