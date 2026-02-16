'Snake Oil': Mike Lindell Says He Will 'Absolutely' Blow More Campaign Cash On His Book

MyPillow CEO and candidate for Minnesota governor Mike Lindell said he would "absolutely" continue to spend his campaign funds on his own memoir because he negotiated a "very good price" for copies of it.

During a Sunday interview on NewsNation, Lindell was asked why he had spent more than half of his campaign donations on his book.

"Explain to people why buy all those books. Is that a wise use of campaign spending?" the host said.

"Yeah, yeah, we got them for a very good price for my pillow, employee-owned company," Lindell replied. "That's not my benefit. And what it is, and what you can do instead of paying money for flyers and stuff, we had to go around and do debates for two months or about a month and a half, these debates, and we gave out the books."

"Here's instead of giving them a little flier about me, this is my memoir, this is my autobiography," he continued. "When I came out of addictions, I was all philanthropy helping these people in the private sector down there. I want people to know who I was before I went out and fought these voting machine companies and fought to secure our elections in our country, which, by the way, is all coming to fruition."

"Do you plan to spend any more campaign funds on your own book?" the NewsNation host wondered.

"Absolutely," Lindell insisted. "Instead of sending out fliers to, it's a very — once people have read my book, it's my memoir, then you know who I am."

"They call me a conspiracy theorist, and they'll call me, oh, he's too random," he added.

The host noted that Lindell had been criticized as a "snake oil salesman."

"How do you respond to that characterization?" she asked.

"Well, for one thing, I have the receipts," Lindell remarked. "I have all the corruption in Minnesota that was done with our elections there and across the country."

"When you're saying I'm so branded with Donald Trump, Donald Trump won. I helped him win. I campaigned with him. We need, you need a new input to get a different output."