Is A MAGA Family In TX Helping Cover Up Epstein Crimes In NM?

Don Huffines is a former Texas state senator who is currently running to become the state comptroller. His son, Colin Huffines works in the Trump White House.

Don Huffines' family anonymously bought Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro ranch in August 2023, four years after Epstein’s death, via the “San Rafael Ranch LLC,” formed in late July of that year.

According to Huffines’ campaign spokesman, the family had never visited the property it purchased for $18 million.

I could find nothing indicating what Huffines or his family plans to do with the property which is located pretty much in the middle of nowhere, in southern Santa Fe County.

The ranch is a known site of Jeffrey Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking of underaged girls.

Recently, the Epstein files revealed that someone claiming to be a former Epstein staffer alleged that “Jeffrey and Madame G” ordered the burial of two “foreign girls” “somewhere in the hills outside Zorro” after they “died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex.”

That email was sent to a talk show host in 2019. He turned it over to the FBI where it seems to have died. There were some sketchy aspects to it. Its sender demanded Bitcoin in exchange for videos and further information and claimed to have removed material from Epstein’s home as “insurance." Still, it seems worthy of at least some investigation. Yet, the talk show host says he never heard a word back from the FBI.

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard is now demanding an investigation.

You’d think that any decent owner of the ranch would have immediately called for authorities to come search not just for buried bodies but any other evidence of Epstein/Maxwell crimes.

But as far as I can tell, the “pro-life” Huffines has remained quiet. Considering how Donald Trump and his DOJ puppets seem desperate to cover up information about Epstein’s crimes, I have to suspect they’re just as eager to keep information about whatever happened at the Zorro ranch away from public eyes, too. Having the ranch owned by a friendly ally could certainly help that effort.

I have previously written about plans to create a bi-partisan, Jan. 6th-style “truth commission” investigation, with subpoena power, into Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

The framework to set up that commission is currently proceeding through New Mexico's state legislature.