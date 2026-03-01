Epstein Survivors Described NM Ranch As ‘Basically The Worst’

New Mexico state Rep. Andrea Romero indicated some very, very dark revelations will come out of her state’s Epstein “Truth Commission.” It is just now getting up and running but co-founder Romero told the Santa Fe New Mexican she has already been contacted by people who say they want to share information. “It runs the entire gamut,” she said. “Every day it seems like we’re getting new information.”

The commission’s first report is due July 31. But “I think we’ll have a lot to say before then,” Romero added.

Romero was the guest of U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last week. There, Romero spoke with some of the Epstein survivors. “They said among the things that were happening with Jeffrey Epstein and his whole operation in various states that New Mexico was basically the worst,” Romero told reporter Daniel J. Chacón. “And I don't know what that means entirely.”

“But the fact that this was never investigated, the fact that this was really pushed aside from all of the other investigations, you know, just sets off alarm bells for so many,” Romer continued. The victims “were just saying, ‘Thank you for finally telling the story because you know what you're going to find isn't - it's not going to be easy.'" Romero said that what she has already learned “seems very dark.”

Chacón asked whether Romero agrees with Stansbury’s accusation that the White House has engaged in a “massive cover up.”

“It's so hard to not think that,” Romero replied given the Department of Justice’s failure to provide “the answers that we both deserve and need in order to rule that out.”

“If it's not a cover up, then what is it?” Romero asked.