Ron Johnson Gets Confused During Immigration Hearing

Sen Ron Johnson proved that dementia-related confusion is not just for pedophilic presidents anymore when he got into an argument with a witness on whether people in prison are considered to be detained or at large:

ROJO: Six hundred fifty thousand people that are at large in America have committed crimes. Fifteen thousand murderers. Twenty thousand rapists. Mr. Bier, you're shaking your head. BIER: They're not at large. The murderers are in prison. They're in prison where they should be. ROJO: They're not detained. BIER: Yes, they're detained by the state. They're not detained by ICE. They're in prisons, ready to be deported.

After realizing how foolish he was making himself look, RoJo quickly switched to another witness, surely to embarrass the hell out of himself some more. The saddest part is that there are still people who will see that clip and believe RoJo, even though he obviously didn't know what he was talking about, which, come to think of it, is pretty par for the course.

H/T Aaron Rupar for the video.