Ron Johnson Is Very Confused About Whom To Blame For Air Tragedy

Even Sen. Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) is having problems keeping up with Hair Fuhrer's many lies. This was evidenced by the way he was all over the map while discussing the midair collision earlier this week with Fox host Maria Bartiromo:

"I spoke with Mike Boyd, who is a very well known airline expert, and he put all of the blame on air traffic control and the FAA," said host Maria Bartiromo. "He said these two businesses – not businesses, agencies, air traffic control and FAA, has been broken for years, and that the last administration tolerated that they were unfit, and and they allowed it." [...] "I agree with him, his assessment," Johnson said of Boyd. "I'm not exactly sure what caused this, whether it was purely the air traffic control system, but I know it's completely antiquated. It needs to be updated, we've known this for years, and quite honestly [previous] administrations haven't done anything about it. We're using old technology, we could do such a better job. This is exactly, quite honestly, what someone like Elon Musk could get in here with his effort and really modernize things."

RoJo first agreed that it was Biden's fault but then admits he doesn't know? Perhaps someone should remind him that there hadn't been a crash involving a commercial jet for sixteen years before this week, but if the equipment was that old and the agency was that broken, the Mango Moron had four years to fix it, but he chose not to. Furthermore, the only things that have changed in the FAA occurred in the past two weeks, including the hiring freeze placed on an already short-staffed agency and President Musk chasing off the head of the FAA. To everyone but an apologist for the Orange Felon, it's pretty clear where the blame falls. Trump and his crime syndicate killed those people.

The real spit take comes at the end when RoJo said that President Elmo would come in and fix everything. He was the bloody wanker who helped break it in the first place!

Move over Sen. Teletubby, RoJo is reclaiming his title of dumbest senator ever.