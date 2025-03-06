Cybertrucks Pelted With Beads & Abuse At Mardi Gras

Whoever's idea it was to invite Tesla Cybertruck owners to participate in the Krewe of Orpheus parade, it was a bad one. The indestructible Cybertrucks incurred abuse, and several were damaged.

Source: Mashable

It's not a good time to drive a Tesla Cybertruck — and not just because it's been the subject of seemingly endless recalls and issues. Folks seem to not be happy with Elon Musk and they're taking it out on Teslas, especially the impossible-to-miss Cybertruck.

Case in point: A Cybertruck got mercilessly and relentlessly booed at Mardi Gras in New Orleans this week. Video footage is pretty wild and, to be frank, a little funny.

As you can see and hear, the entire crowd rallies to boo the Cybertruck. This apparently happened at the Krewe of Orpheus parade during Lundi Gras on Monday, a day before Mardi Gras. Unconfirmed reports on Reddit and elsewhere claimed the trucks were bombarded with beads thrown in a not-so-friendly manner. It apparently got so aggressive that the a Cybertruck window broke despite Tesla claiming they're near indestructible.

Teslas, and Cybertrucks in particular, have become the subjects of ire lately. Owners of the car have shared stories online of being relentlessly mocked. It makes sense; no physical item better represents Elon Musk's whole deal than the Cybertruck. And a lot of people really don't like Musk. Apparently, even the good times of Mardi Gras didn't stop that hate.