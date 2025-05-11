Trump To Accept $400 Million 'Flying Palace' Jet As Gift From Qatar: Report

President Donald Trump is expected to accept the most valuable gift ever given to a U.S. president.

ABC News reported that the royal family of Qatar is prepared to gift a 747-8 jumbo jet for Trump's use as Air Force One until the end of his term, when the aircraft will be transferred to his presidential library.

Trump was said to have toured the "flying palace" when it visited Palm Beach in February.

Attorneys for the White House counsel's office and the Department of Justice were said to have drafted an analysis for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that determined it would be "legally permissible" for the Department of Defense to accept the jet and later turn it over to the Trump Presidential Library.

"Sources told ABC News that Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump's top White House lawyer David Warrington concluded it would be 'legally permissible' for the donation of the aircraft to be conditioned on transferring its ownership to Trump's presidential library before the end of his term, according to sources familiar with their determination," ABC reported.

The United States Air Force would take responsibility for modifying the aircraft to meet the needs of the president of the United States.

"According to aviation industry experts, the estimated value of the aircraft Trump will inherit is about $400 million, and that's without the additional communications security equipment the Air Force will need to add to properly secure and outfit the plane in order to safely transport the commander in chief," the report said.