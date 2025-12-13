Trump Attacks Reporter Asking About Soaring Health Ins Costs

Marie Antoinette Trump: “Don’t make it sound so bad!”
By NewsHound EllenDecember 13, 2025

Donald Trump could not be more out of touch. He just demolished the East Wing of the White House to build a $350 million, grotesquely gaudy golden ballroom. Every day, there seems to be more gold gilt on what’s left of the White House. And, of course, in less than a year, he has used his job to cash in to the tune of $3 billion.

But the Snoozer-in-Chief can’t be bothered with the looming catastrophe for millions of Americans facing skyrocketing health insurance premiums thanks to the Republicans’ refusal to extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies.

On Friday, a reporter politely asked Trump, “What's your message to those 24 million Americans who will see their insurance premiums go up” at the end of the month?

Not only does Trump not care, he thinks it’s no big deal. And he made it clear he doesn't want to do anything about it.

What Trump does care about is that the reporter did not grovel to the wannabe king.

“Don’t Make it sound so bad!” Trump snapped. “Because, you know, obviously you're a sycophant for Democrats. You're obviously a provider of bad news for Republicans.”

“I think what most Republicans want to see, is what I want to see. And I leave it to them, and hopefully they're going to put great legislation on this desk,” he added.

In other words, Trump has no plan, he doesn’t plan to have a plan and he’s not going to lift one of his baby fingers to help Americans who could die as a result of not being able to pay for health insurance.

A video of all the gold adornments Trump added to the Oval Office

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-11-28T22:28:14.522Z

The destruction of the East Wing. A new White House ballroom. An “Arc de Trump.” What are all these architectural changes in Washington really about?

According to @artcrimeprof.bsky.social, the answer is simple: It's power.

Mother Jones (@motherjones.com) 2025-12-11T00:00:17.727Z

Q: At the end of this year, those extended Obamacare subsidies expire. What's your message to those 24m Americans who will see their premiums go up?

TRUMP: Don't make it sound so bad. Obviously you're a sycophant for Democrats. You're obviously a provider of bad news for Republicans.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-12T23:07:09.494Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon