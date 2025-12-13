Trump Attacks Reporter Asking About Soaring Health Ins Costs

Donald Trump could not be more out of touch. He just demolished the East Wing of the White House to build a $350 million, grotesquely gaudy golden ballroom. Every day, there seems to be more gold gilt on what’s left of the White House. And, of course, in less than a year, he has used his job to cash in to the tune of $3 billion.

But the Snoozer-in-Chief can’t be bothered with the looming catastrophe for millions of Americans facing skyrocketing health insurance premiums thanks to the Republicans’ refusal to extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies.

On Friday, a reporter politely asked Trump, “What's your message to those 24 million Americans who will see their insurance premiums go up” at the end of the month?

Not only does Trump not care, he thinks it’s no big deal. And he made it clear he doesn't want to do anything about it.

What Trump does care about is that the reporter did not grovel to the wannabe king.

“Don’t Make it sound so bad!” Trump snapped. “Because, you know, obviously you're a sycophant for Democrats. You're obviously a provider of bad news for Republicans.”

“I think what most Republicans want to see, is what I want to see. And I leave it to them, and hopefully they're going to put great legislation on this desk,” he added.

In other words, Trump has no plan, he doesn’t plan to have a plan and he’s not going to lift one of his baby fingers to help Americans who could die as a result of not being able to pay for health insurance.

A video of all the gold adornments Trump added to the Oval Office — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-11-28T22:28:14.522Z

The destruction of the East Wing. A new White House ballroom. An “Arc de Trump.” What are all these architectural changes in Washington really about? According to @artcrimeprof.bsky.social, the answer is simple: It's power. — Mother Jones (@motherjones.com) 2025-12-11T00:00:17.727Z