Trump Has Remodeled The Lincoln Bathroom In His Own Gaudy Image

42 million people in America are on the threshold of losing their food benefits, millions more are seeing their health care premiums skyrocket, the government shutdown has taken paychecks and services away from even more - but Donald Trump is using his time in the White House working to turn the People's House into a self-aggrandizing palace.

It was bad enough that Trump decided to build a garish, gold-plated $300 million ballroom. It’s even worse given that so many Americans are struggling over high prices for everyday items. The Guardian recently reported that despite Trump’s election promise to bring down prices on “day one,” 75% of Americans report that their costs have been soaring. Even worse than that, he demolished the East Wing of the White House to build the gilded monstrosity.

BuzzFeed described the ballroom as looking “like a Vegas casino threw up.”

The new Lincoln Bathroom, just off the Lincoln Bedroom, looks like Mar-a-Lago threw up.

Ever the lying huckster, Trump claimed his “renovation” was more Lincolnesque. “It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era,” he wrote on social media. “I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

Sure, Jan.

As for the Americans struggling to put food on the table… let them eat cake.