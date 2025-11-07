Trump Denies Paying SNAP Benefits To Remain 'Liquid'

Where are the trillions of dollars Trump says we've received from his ridiculous tariffs?
By John AmatoNovember 7, 2025

When asked about the federal judge ruling, ordering his administration to fund SNAP, Trump responded with a bizarre rant about refusing to pay out the funds because the country needs to be liquid in case we are attacked or face catastrophes.

Huh? Is Trump's brain liquefied?

Defense funding has nothing to do with SNAP.

TRUMP: And, you know, one other thing.

Our country has to remain very liquid because problems, catastrophes, wars, could be anything.

We have to remain liquid.

We can't give everything away based on a number.

This man gave eighty billion dollars to Argentina.

SNAP money has already been allocated. It is sitting in a legally mandated SNAP contingency fund within the federal government, managed by the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service.

Trump went on to compare SNAP recipients to deadbeats, when 90% of SNAP goes to children and the disabled.

This is more evidence that Trump is refusing to dole out November's contingency fund of SNAP to cause massive pain to extort Democrats in Congress.

