Jebus Johnson: Saving Healthcare And SNAP Are 'Little Things' Dems Want

Huge increases in healthcare coverage is nothing for rich Republicans to absorb. And then there's the starvation factor.
By John AmatoOctober 31, 2025

Mike Johnson continues to downplay the significance of SNAP benefits, cuts to Medicaid, and expiring ACA subsides by claiming they are "little things" the Democrats want to make passed to feel better during the shutdown.

Trump went MIA during the shutdown and instead is taking a tour around the world, while Jebus Johnson feigns ignorance or lies to the press on a daily basis.

Q: Would you be willing to fund part of the government for the full year, as some of the senators are discussing, without a CR to open them?

JOHNSON: These rifle-shot bills that you keep hearing about deviates from the goal.

We have one singular purpose, and that is to reopen and fund the entire government.

The Democrats do not get to shut down the government and then make the decision on who's more important than the other and which little thing they want to fund to relieve their own political pain.

We have one purpose, and that is turn this thing back on.

POINT OF ORDER: DEMOCRATS DID NOT SHUT DOWN THE GOVERNMENT. Republicans control all three branches.

Johnson seems oblivious to any negative thing the Trump administration does or says, abdicating his duty as a co-equal branch of government, but always has a lot to say about the opposition party. Johnson could easily bring the House back into negotiations with the Democrats to resolve the government shutdown.

Obviously, Jebus Johnson has his orders from Demented Donald to inflict pain on the American people to cover-up the Epstein files.

Would Jesus let people starve while denying them healthcare? Let's ask Mike Johnson.

Discussion

