Brooke Rollins Lives In Another Universe Where Prices Are Down

Trump's Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins spoke like she was on another earth from Rick and Morty's multiverse when she claimed the Trump administration has done so much for the American people that its hard to break through with more.

I kid you not.

She's taking Kellyanne Conway's "alternative facts" and amplifying them.

Listening to Rollins is like watching a network weather girl tell you it's sunny out right now when you're in a blizzard.

ROLLINS: You know, we have gotten so much done, it's almost like, I remember this in the first term, Kevin, you may remember too, we had done so much, it's hard to break through. It's like, you know, oh, we've solved the wars, we've sealed the border, we've brought costs down, housing is more affordable, we're seeing, you know, all of the wins. What we've got to do now, from my perspective, is you'll see our team moving out into America, talking to real Americans, highlighting their stories, like the President did so beautifully last night.

Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying lives ? But her lies are so much worse.

People are suffering because of Trump's actions and Rollins' recourse is to blame Biden and then claim everything is fixed.

It's sick.

The Queen of MAGA just nods along.

No one is buying the crap.

Do us a favor. Keep lying.

There are no takers.

It will only enhance the Democratic Party' chances of taking back the Senate.