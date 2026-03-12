The Most Popular MAGA Influencer Is An AI Model For Foot Fetishists

"Jessica Foster" went live on December 14, 2025. Since then, she's been in the Oval Office with Trump, flown an F22 Raptor, and invaded Greenland.
Credit: "Jessica Foster"/Instagram
By Ed ScarceMarch 12, 2026

Gullible MAGA guys probably don't even care if "Jessica" is real or not. They want her to be real. Sort of like their cult-like devotion to Trump.

Source: Fast Company

Do you know who Jessica Foster is? Neither did I until last week, which is surprising because (1) she has amassed 1 million followers on Instagram after starting her account just a few months ago, (2) she is a U.S. Army soldier with a look as wholesome and American as apple pie, and (3) she is a huge Trump supporter.

With that trifecta, you could assume she would be a star on Fox News, Newsmax, or The Joe Rogan Experience. But no, she is nowhere to be found on those platforms—or any major U.S. media outlet, for that matter. And that’s because she is a computer-generated mirage designed by an anonymous operator to funnel conservative men toward an OnlyFans page where “she” sells foot fetish pics.

Fast Company then goes into a long, detailed examination of her its history, both on Instagram and at OnlyFans, which they say violates their terms of service.

This entire grift operates in direct violation of OnlyFans’ terms of service. The platform’s rules demand that every account must be linked to a verified human being. Any AI-generated content, it says, must actually resemble that specific real person and be explicitly tagged with a #AI label. Because of these restrictions, many of these faceless operators are packing up their fake influencers and moving to looser competitor sites like Fanvue. (We sent a request for comment to OnlyFans and will update this article if we hear back.)

Jessica, not Amy. Otherwise, he's right.

