Tarlov Flattens Sean Duffy's 'Trump Is Normalcy' Comment

On Fox News, host Sandra Smith declared that calling Trump a fascist is equal to being a racist or an actual 'enemy from within.'

I guess calling Kamala Harris a Marxist, communist anti-American is perfectly fine.

Jessica Tarlov, who expertly promotes left-wing values while fighting off the usual barrage of outrageous Trump propaganda on Fox, dispatched that notion quickly.

Fox News contributor Sean Duffy tried to claim that the Democratic party is running the country like power-hungry madmen.

Duffy has to gaslight Fox viewers and proclaim that every indictment, felony, and impeachment of demented Donald was a hoax.

A shocked Tarlov appropriately responded with a beatdown.

DUFFY: So Democrats have shattered all the norms. Again, a half-a-billion dollar lawsuit and settlement or judgment in New York City against Trump, multiple cases against him criminally and civilly, the two impeachments, and the Russia collusion hoax. But when you're talking about what's happened in the government, the fact that you had, I know the way the House works, you have Republicans put half, you know, the committee on, Democrats put the other half, they did this committee on Russia collusion and only put, only allowed Nancy Pelosi to put members on the committee. TARLOV: That's not true. DUFFY: It is true. Because Kevin McCarthy put his list of members in, Nancy didn't take them, and they put Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney on the committee. So Republicans, but not the ones that the leader picked.

The members McCarthy wanted to include on the committee were involved in the insurrection, so there was no way that Pelosi would allow them to destroy the committee. McCarthy had over a hundred other Republicans to choose from but instead played political games with the attack on the US Capitol.

Duffy was not done making a fool of himself.

DUFFY: And so [Democrats] shattering the rules all around the way this government works. And I think Donald Trump would go, 'Listen, let's get back to normalcy. Let's get back to absolutely respecting each other.' TARLOV: Normalcy! Like how big Arnold Palmer was? Are you kidding me, Sean? No, no, no. You tell me if Joe Biden had stood up there and said, you know, I saw Arnold Palmer in a shower once, and boy, that guy's got it going on down there. What would you have said? That he wasn't fit to lead.



DUFFY: That doesn't affect the way the government works. The way the government functions. TARLOV: That you have an insane person as the head of the government? And when you say 'we shatter the norms,' maybe the guy who got indicted is the one that shattered the norms.

Calling Republicans 'hypocrites' is a waste of time. They support a traitor and his cult.