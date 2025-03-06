Lindsey's Graham's Sellout To Trump Complete: Calls For Third Term

John McCain is turning over in his grave.
Lindsey's Graham's Sellout To Trump Complete: Calls For Third Term
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoMarch 6, 2025

Senator Lindsey Graham, who once appeared to be a respected Senator, has now joined the MAGA cult, full stop.

Graham was Sen. John McCain's right-hand man for many years and attacked Trump when he himself ran in the Republican presidential primaries. As a new CNN poll showed, the public abhored and rejected last night's 99-minute Trump fiasco.

But in Lindsey Graham's world, Trump should get a third term. Hey Lindsey, that's illegal.

Trump has done nothing to aid the American people and instead is causing chaos, derision, prices to skyrocket and the stock market to collapse, while giving access to the public's private data to the richest man in the world.

All the while, Trump insists he is a more fantastic president than George Washington. This is sick.

Buffoons like Graham stroke his ego and promote this insidious propaganda.

The selling of Graham's soul to the Devil is complete.

