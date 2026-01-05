Captain Caps Lock Unleashes Another Tariff Tantrum Littered With Lies

Donald J. Trump is losing every one of his shits on the world stage. When the Pyrite President isn't busy picking out fancy pants marble for his ballroom, and kidnapping Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, he's posting on Truth Social, littering his message with lies. And this was after Trump fired off nearly 100 posts in an hour in the middle of the night.

"We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court," he wrote on Monday morning.

"Because of Tariffs, our Country is financially, AND FROM A NATIONAL SECURITY STANDPOINT, FAR STRONGER AND MORE RESPECTED THAN EVER BEFORE. GOD BLESS AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.

Unsurprisingly, Trump is lying about how much the federal government has raised from his tariffs. Heading into 2026, the court is set to rule on Trump’s sweeping tariffs, and the president is obviously trying to send the corrupted high court a message. Trump's tariffs are not a national security concern. His narcissistic brain cannot accept that he was wrong about anyfuckingthing.

He could buy Justice Thomas a new RV and check on Justice Samuel Alito's flag. Problem solved!

All we wanted was affordable health care, and instead we got the opposite: skyrocketing insurance premiums, rising housing and grocery costs, with a maniac at the helm. Meanwhile, Trump is threatening other areas of the world and pissing off our allies.

In case you're trying to keep track: