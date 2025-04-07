Fraud Larry Kudlow Claims Stock Market Had A 'Tariff Tantrum'

It's addled brain Trump who had a tantrum which led to his economic busting tariffs being imposed.
By John AmatoApril 7, 2025

Former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow blamed Wall Street and not Trump's moronic tariffs for the collapse of the stock markets last week while trying to hype a decent jobs reports as an antidote to people's suffering.

During the days of President Biden's economy-saving polices, Kudlow would cherry pick any little thing to sh*t on, every excellent jobs report, and every stock market bounce.. But with Trump, it's his buddies on Wall Street that are responsible for screwing every investor and 401K participant in this country.

KUDLOW: Now, folks, welcome to Kudlow.

I'm Larry Kudlow.

All right.

The stock market's tariff tantrum continues.

But you know what? Key countries around the world are lining up to negotiate with President Trump.

How about that?

Everyone that is, except China.

On top of all this, Mr. Trump celebrating a very strong jobs report out today.

We'll have full coverage of the story with our very own Jerry Willis and Taylor.

WTF does countries lining up to negotiate mean? Negotiate what?
Kudlow is new form of smegma birthed within the MAGA cult.

Prices will skyrocket for consumers because of Trump's tariffs and they won't come down for a long time, if ever, while the stock market smolders.

