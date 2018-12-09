Larry Kudlow's Response To Stock Market Crash: 'I Don’t Know'

Larry Kudlow, Trump's economic advisor, had a tough time sounding coherent while being interviewed by Chris Wallace as he tried to explain the stock market crash, John Kelly's ouster and the sudden arrest of China's top technology executive while Trump was having dinner with China's president to calm the trade war fears.

Fox News Sunday's host began the interview by asking about John Kelly. After Kudlow filibustered the simple question, Wallace forced his hand, "One, did Kelly resign, or was he forced out?”

Kudlow's response was, "I don’t know, to be perfectly honest."

And the rest of interview followed suit.

Kudlow repeatedly said he didn't know what the heck was going on. His worst I-don't-know came after Wallace asked about his day job and the stock market collapse.

Wallace played clips of his compadre, Peter Navarro sounding completely different that Kudlow when it came to the China trade talks.

Wallace asked, "The Dow lost 1100 points or 4.5%. The S&P 500 is now in the red for 2018. Question, how much of this is because of confusion over just what the U.S. and China have agreed to?"

Larry replied, "I don't know. I will grant you that trade issues, China trade issues, haven't been all buttoned down yet."

Ya think?

He was equally incoherent when it came to the arrest of Meng Wangzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of its founder while Trump was dining with Xi, which almost caused an international incident.

Kudlow laughingly tried to make believe that China's trade talks with Trump and the arrest of Meng Wangzhou where in totally separate lanes and so they weren't connected at all.

Wallace asked, "Can you guarantee me that as part of this negotiation the president, the administration, will not let her go?"

Larry, as usual replied, "I can't guarantee anything. As I say, this is a DOJ law enforcement issue. I don't know how it's going to turn out. I'm not an attorney, it's outside my lane, so we will see. The U.S. has laws about these things."

And later on, he said this, "How this affects trade, I can't sit here and be absolutely definitive. All I will say is it seems to me there's a trade lane that we are discussing...where you and I both agree the early returns from china are very positive and it looks like we will get new actions and there is the law enforcement lane. They are different."

These morons are treating America's economy like a John Hughes movie. It's planes, train and automobiles when it comes to a coherent government with Trump and the Kudlows and Navarros in charge of the U.S. economy.

Here's a link to the full interview from Fox News.