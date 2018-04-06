Larry Kudlow: 'Blame China' Not Trump

Donald Trump's new economic advisor, the laughable Larry Kudlow, told the press pool earlier today that Trump is not starting a trade war with China and that we should blame China for everything that is happening today.

Kudlow admitted that he just found out about Trump's latest $100 billion tariffs gambit against China, who he described as a negotiating tactic.

The new economic advisor (AKA talking head douche) told the press that nothing was set in stone, and there will be many deliberations before anything settled on.

When asked by MSNBC's Kristen Welker about the volatility of the stock market over these threats, which could throw some pain on U.S. citizens, Kudlow said he's the growth guy, the happy warrior - didn't want to talk about pain and then lied, saying the "stocks are pretty calm today.'

The Dow was down 200 points pre-opening and its down 300 points so far. That's anything but pretty calm.

In the past, Kudlow would be having a meltdown if Obama was the one to have started this trade war with China.

However, this morning Kudlow was very optimistic that this will have a happy ending.