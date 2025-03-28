Pam Bondi On SignalGate: But What About Hillary Clinton?

Hey, Sen. John Fetterman, you voted for this.
By Conover KennardMarch 28, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi refuses to get the Department of Justice involved in the Signal war chat scandal. She has her MAGA talking points in order, telling a reporter that the chat didn't reveal classified information (it did!), that we should focus on what a successful mission it was, and what about Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden? She even threw in Hunter Biden's name for good measure.

A reporter asked if the DOJ is involved, and if the agency isn't, "Why not?"

"Well, first, it was sensitive information, not classified, and inadvertently released," Bondi said. And what we should be talking about is, it was a very successful mission."

"Our world is now safer because of that mission," she continued. "We're not going to comment any further on that."

"If you want to talk about classified information, talk about what was at Hillary Clinton's home that she was trying to bleach bit," she said. "Talk about those classified documents in Joe Biden's garage that Hunter Biden had access to."

"This was not classified information, and we are very pleased with the results of that operation and that the entire world is safer because of it," she added.

We can play this game, too! What about Trump keeping classified documents in the shitter at Mar-a-Lago, Pam? Hillary Clinton was grilled for 11 hours over Benghazi without breaking a sweat. Hegseth should do the same.

REPORTER: The Signal chat controversy -- is DOJ involved? If so, why? If not, why not?

BONDI: It was sensitive info, not classified. What we should be talking about is it was a very successful mission... if you want to talk about classified information, talk about what was at Hillary Clinton's home

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-27T16:34:04.758Z

