Twitter Mocks Trump's Literacy After He Calls Pam Bondi 'A Great Womem'

Donald Trump was mocked by Twitter users on Sunday after mistakenly referred to Pam Bondi as a "great womem."

In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump attempted to praise Bondi, who has taken a job at the White House to help with impeachment messaging.

Hours later, Trump eventually corrected the tweet by calling Bondi a "great woman."

But Twitter users continued to joke at the president's expense. Read some of the tweets below.

Pam Bondi may be a great “womem” (autocorrect changed it back to ‘women’ about 10 times), if you think what constitutes a great woman is one who takes bribes. Your idea of greatness is obviously severely demented and disgraceful. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 17, 2019

It's great to see you're hooked on phonics! MR WOMEM! Fucking moron is too complementary for you! — Frank D'Angelo (@FrankDangelo23) November 17, 2019

Trump mistakenly typed "womem,"a typo--something we all do on this platform. But he tweets so much and so erratically that he no longer has the benefit of the doubt.



Thus, a typo trends and we *know*, with no uncertainty, it is from the President of the United States. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) November 17, 2019

I love being a womem with soft hairt and round boombs — Adrienne Airhart (@craydrienne) November 17, 2019

You can always count on when you see a typo trending, it's courtesy of Trump #Womem — Post Mootelone (@MootePoints) November 17, 2019

I’m not a gerl, not yet a womem. — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) November 17, 2019

Womem?



Hey, you got three out of five letters right. Better than usual. You’re batting .600!



(That means 60 percent, Mr. President.)

Yems! I tomally agreem! Mam Bommi is a trumy amamzing womem! #Trump #PamBondi — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 17, 2019

Wonder why Trump University was such a failure? Thankfully this great womem was easily bribed to drop the investigation for fraud. — Martyn LeNoble (@martynlenoble) November 17, 2019

The man in chief removed the word "men" from "women" #womem let's keep it that way. RAWRRRRRRRRRRR!!! — Sue Costello (@suecostello) November 17, 2019

“I LIKE MY WOMEM HOW I LIKE MY COVFEFE” pic.twitter.com/fFku1Ky5rf — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) November 17, 2019

The fact that this is trending is hilarious , people really not playing with Trump. Theyre not gonna let this man live 😹😹😹😹#womem — Ascending Aaliyah🦋 (@liyahhpiaa) November 17, 2019

Lol! Only taken, what 4 hours to correct your 'womem' mistake 😄 pmsl 😂 — Jon #TrumpleThinSkin (@jonos100) November 17, 2019

What happened?? I thought that the #womem was some sort of coded massage from #QAnon ?? Was @seanspicer wrong?? — Luis Rodriguez (@lrod1970) November 17, 2019

Trump is such a never wrong asshole. He won't even admit it to autocorrect. #womem

Fuck that #SquigglyRedLine — GenX George (@GenXGeo) November 17, 2019

FFS @realDonaldTrump can't even pretend to say something nice about a woman w/o a Freudian slip... #womem 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Lady Midnight (@LadyMidnight3) November 17, 2019