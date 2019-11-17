Twitter Mocks Trump's Literacy After He Calls Pam Bondi 'A Great Womem'

Donald Trump was mocked by Twitter users on Sunday after mistakenly referred to Pam Bondi as a "great womem."
In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump attempted to praise Bondi, who has taken a job at the White House to help with impeachment messaging.
#QAnon people,
meaning of the typo?
"womem"
EM
Elon Musk?? pic.twitter.com/PGVSEeXQzm
— TheGreatAwakening (@TheGreatAwake17) November 17, 2019
Hours later, Trump eventually corrected the tweet by calling Bondi a "great woman."
But Twitter users continued to joke at the president's expense. Read some of the tweets below.
WOMEM #Covfefe
— Russian Market (@russian_market) November 17, 2019
#womem Oh, Domeld pic.twitter.com/fU6PwVoSBe
— Jason Alt (@JasonAlt_dj) November 17, 2019
Pam Bondi may be a great “womem” (autocorrect changed it back to ‘women’ about 10 times), if you think what constitutes a great woman is one who takes bribes. Your idea of greatness is obviously severely demented and disgraceful.
— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 17, 2019
It's great to see you're hooked on phonics! MR WOMEM! Fucking moron is too complementary for you!
— Frank D'Angelo (@FrankDangelo23) November 17, 2019
Trump mistakenly typed "womem,"a typo--something we all do on this platform. But he tweets so much and so erratically that he no longer has the benefit of the doubt.
Thus, a typo trends and we *know*, with no uncertainty, it is from the President of the United States.
— Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) November 17, 2019
Your meme of the day #womem pic.twitter.com/h7VlGTgXnP
— Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) November 17, 2019
As this great #womem notes...
🤡 went to #WalterReed... because of a broken heart. #LouisianaGovernor https://t.co/GLoRZW90p5
— (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) November 17, 2019
I love being a womem with soft hairt and round boombs
— Adrienne Airhart (@craydrienne) November 17, 2019
You can always count on when you see a typo trending, it's courtesy of Trump #Womem
— Post Mootelone (@MootePoints) November 17, 2019
I’m not a gerl, not yet a womem.
— Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) November 17, 2019
Womem?
Hey, you got three out of five letters right. Better than usual. You’re batting .600!
(That means 60 percent, Mr. President.)↓ Story continues below ↓
— Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) November 17, 2019
Yems! I tomally agreem! Mam Bommi is a trumy amamzing womem! #Trump #PamBondi
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 17, 2019
Wonder why Trump University was such a failure? Thankfully this great womem was easily bribed to drop the investigation for fraud.
— Martyn LeNoble (@martynlenoble) November 17, 2019
The man in chief removed the word "men" from "women" #womem let's keep it that way. RAWRRRRRRRRRRR!!!
— Sue Costello (@suecostello) November 17, 2019
“I LIKE MY WOMEM HOW I LIKE MY COVFEFE” pic.twitter.com/fFku1Ky5rf
— Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) November 17, 2019
The fact that this is trending is hilarious , people really not playing with Trump. Theyre not gonna let this man live 😹😹😹😹#womem
— Ascending Aaliyah🦋 (@liyahhpiaa) November 17, 2019
Lol! Only taken, what 4 hours to correct your 'womem' mistake 😄 pmsl 😂
— Jon #TrumpleThinSkin (@jonos100) November 17, 2019
What happened?? I thought that the #womem was some sort of coded massage from #QAnon ?? Was @seanspicer wrong??
— Luis Rodriguez (@lrod1970) November 17, 2019
Trump is such a never wrong asshole. He won't even admit it to autocorrect. #womem
Fuck that #SquigglyRedLine
— GenX George (@GenXGeo) November 17, 2019
FFS @realDonaldTrump can't even pretend to say something nice about a woman w/o a Freudian slip... #womem 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
— Lady Midnight (@LadyMidnight3) November 17, 2019
How did he misspell ‘Women'? On my phone, when I deliberately spelled it as #womem, it automatically corrects it as 'Women'. How is this possible? https://t.co/vdpeg7Va2x
— Jaymes Caragan (@UltimatePyroJ) November 17, 2019