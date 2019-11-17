Politics
Twitter Mocks Trump's Literacy After He Calls Pam Bondi 'A Great Womem'

Donald Trump was mocked by Twitter users on Sunday after mistakenly referred to Pam Bondi as a "great womem."
In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump attempted to praise Bondi, who has taken a job at the White House to help with impeachment messaging.

Hours later, Trump eventually corrected the tweet by calling Bondi a "great woman."

But Twitter users continued to joke at the president's expense. Read some of the tweets below.

