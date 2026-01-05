We Are NOT Distracted; DOJ Is Law Breaking RE Epstein Files

Once again, the White House has missed another legal deadline for explaining the Epstein file redactions and withholdings.

"What did they say?" Joe Scarborough asked Mika Brzezinski.

"Well, House Oversight Democrats noted the deadline in a social media post amid the Trump administration's operation in Venezuela, saying they have not forgotten and won't let up," she said.

"But that's the law, by the way. I just want people to know that's the, by law in a nearly unanimous vote was for, 127-1," Scarborough said.

"Lawmakers have criticized the DOJ since missing the original Dec.19th deadline set by Congress to release the files after the passage of the files Epstein Files Transparency Act last year," Brzezinski said.

"The DOJ reportedly still has roughly 5.2 million pages of Epstein documents left to review, and does not expect to finish until Jan. 20th."

"The DOJ keeps breaking the law," Scarborough said.

"Yeah, this is now a couple deadlines they have missed. January 3rd is the House Oversight, the Democrats on the committee. This is, when they do it, they simply extend the lifespan of this story," Jonathan Lemire said.