Todd Blanche: DOJ Won't Release All The Epstein Files Yet

Today is the day that all the Epstein files must be released.

Don't hold your breath.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that won't be the case today.

Blanche, who was heavily criticized for interviewing Ghislaine Maxwell in jail just so she could say she 'didn't see Trump do anything untoward to young girls' with Epstein.

Maxwell wasn't under oath, and in the aftermath of that interview, she was transferred to a much cushier place to serve out her incarceration until a possible pardon was to happen. Hyeah.

Blanche joined Fox and Friends to say they are releasing thousands of Epstein files today, they are still hundreds of thousands more that they must review to make sure they're 'protecting the innocent.'

BLANCHE: And we have been working tirelessly since that day to make sure that we get every single document that we have within the Department of Justice, review it, and get it to the American public. Now, the most important thing that the attorney general has talked about, that Director Patel has talked about, is that we protect victims. And so what we're doing is we are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce, making sure that every victim, their name, their identity, their story, to the extent it needs to be protected, is completely protected. And so I expect that we're going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks. So today, several hundred thousand. And then over the next couple of weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more. There's a lot of eyes looking at these. And we want to make sure that when we do produce the materials we're producing, that we're protecting them.

Legally binding deadlines are for suckers, apparently.

Blanche should be hauled into court Congress to explain himself, and if there's any hint hint of a cover up (again, hyeah) fine him personally on a daily basis until he complies. Jail time is also a possibility.

This article has been edited to note that the administration is violating a law passed by Congress, not a court order. -- eds.