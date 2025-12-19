Happy Epstein Files Release Day To All Who Celebrate!

The rest of the Epstein photographs are expected to be released today. O happy day! People will be posting the pictures on social media, as is traditional for the holiday. Via NBC News:

On Thursday, Democrats on that committee released 68 photos from the estate, including photos of Epstein, the convicted sex offender, with high-profile people. The release and another one last week by Oversight Democrats include dozens of photos of Epstein posing with President Donald Trump, his top ally Steve Bannon, former President Bill Clinton, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, movie director Woody Allen and others. All have denied any wrongdoing, and none have been charged related to Epstein's crimes.

The latest batch of photos was released just one day before the deadline, Friday, when the Justice Department will be required, under a new law, to release all of the government’s Epstein files with very limited exceptions.

Speaking on the Capitol steps, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said the committee is systematically reviewing all of the Epstein estate’s materials and working with attorneys and survivors’ groups to ensure any victims depicted in the photographs are not identified or harmed.

“There’s about 95,000 pictures. We’ve probably gone through 75% of all the photos. We expect that by next week, all the pictures will be reviewed, and then we’ll put out additional photos,” Garcia told reporters.

“Certainly the most disturbing photos are certainly the ones that are more sexual in nature,” he continued. “We’re having conversations about the best way to deal with those and talking to the lawyers and the survivor groups, because we want to be very cautious of the trauma that the survivors are going through.”