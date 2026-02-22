Kristi Noem Demands Wardrobe Upgrade For Secret Service

Isn't that benevolent of her?
Kristi Noem Demands Wardrobe Upgrade For Secret Service
Credit: Creative Commons
By Susie MadrakFebruary 22, 2026

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wants to give Secret Service agents a makeover.

Protective detail agents will soon receive two tailored suits upon graduating from training—quite a perk for plainclothes agents who have always paid for their own wardrobes.

The amusing part? The order came down because Noem was displeased with how a protective detail was dressed in off-the-rack suits, according to CNN. Guess they didn't look sharp enough to be in her social media posts!

Under a newly published five-year contract solicitation, each new protective detail graduate will receive two navy-blue suits, fully made in the United States, complete with name embroidery stitched inside the jacket.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said, “This does not have to do with optics” but aims to fix inequities for the “men and woman who are just starting their careers.”

DHS has so much money (thank GOP) that now new secret service detail agents get two new tailored suits each!

"The initiative to have the Secret Service purchase suits happened because Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem disliked how a protective detail was dressed"

Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) 2026-02-21T01:43:23.351Z

Because she disliked how they dressed, DHS Sec. Kristi Noem will now spend taxpayer dollars to buy custom suits for Secret Service agents.

FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2026-02-21T01:22:01.371303759Z

Secret Service to get tailored suits at taxpayer expense after Kristi Noem disliked how protective detail was dressed: report

Graduates from protective detail training will get two navy blue suits with their name embroidered on the inside of the jacket, government documents show

Jozef Imrich (@jozefimrich.bsky.social) 2026-02-21T11:15:51.411Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon