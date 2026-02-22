Kristi Noem Demands Wardrobe Upgrade For Secret Service

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wants to give Secret Service agents a makeover.

Protective detail agents will soon receive two tailored suits upon graduating from training—quite a perk for plainclothes agents who have always paid for their own wardrobes.

The amusing part? The order came down because Noem was displeased with how a protective detail was dressed in off-the-rack suits, according to CNN. Guess they didn't look sharp enough to be in her social media posts!

Under a newly published five-year contract solicitation, each new protective detail graduate will receive two navy-blue suits, fully made in the United States, complete with name embroidery stitched inside the jacket.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said, “This does not have to do with optics” but aims to fix inequities for the “men and woman who are just starting their careers.”

