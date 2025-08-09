Kristi Noem's DHS Delaying Millions In Already Approved Recovery Funds For N.C.

She's too busy cosplaying imaginary action figures.
Kristi Noem's DHS Delaying Millions In Already Approved Recovery Funds For N.C.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardAugust 9, 2025

Then candidate Donald Trump wrongly blasted President Joe Biden over the recovery efforts in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene hit. Trump propagated misinformation on his Truth Social account and even flew down here for a shameless photo-op. Unsurprisingly, his administration is holding up recovery efforts in N.C., where communities are still waiting to be reimbursed for debris removal, wastewater treatment repairs, roads and bridges, damaged buildings and parks, as well as for emergency protective measures,The Washington Post reports.

The Department of Homeland Security is holding up $115 million in pre-approved funds that are intended to help the hurricane-battered state.

Via The Post:

On July 22, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein sent a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi L. Noem urging her to rapidly release disaster recovery funds that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had already approved, which total about $115 million in public assistance grants. The state “faces nearly $60-billion in storm related damages,” the governor said, and while the federal government has already provided “considerable financial support … unfortunately much more help is needed to rebuild western North Carolina.”

In a statement, DHS said after Helene, FEMA “delivered substantial assistance to North Carolina to help individuals, businesses and communities recover,” which the agency said has so far totaled $1.36 billion, not counting funds from other federal entities. The statement added “funding and resources will continue to flow to the state.”

Communities across the region, though, still need to be reimbursed for about a hundred projects ranging from debris removal, waste water treatment repairs, roads and bridges, damaged buildings and parks, as well as for emergency protective measures such as paying back volunteer fire departments, according to data obtained by The Post.

In February, the state also requested $94 million in additional funds through hazard mitigation grants to help communities rebuild 235 damaged properties so they can better withstand hurricanes and floods. Now in the thick of another hurricane season, the state is still waiting.

Governor Stein shouldn't have to beg Noem for the already approved funds. Perhaps she's too busy asking her Instagram followers to choose their favorite portrait of her.

We didn't have this problem with Joe Biden at the helm:

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon