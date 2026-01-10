'What A Lovely Young Man': Kimmel Humiliates Stephen Miller With Old Yearbook Photos, Video Footage

Jimmy Kimmel gave PeeWee Goebbels the treatment he deserves when his show dug up old yearbook photos and video footage of Nazi Stephen Miller in high school.

To no one's surprise, as Kimmel noted, Miller was "born a douche."

KIMMEL: And then we have the engineer who's been driving this crazy train when it comes to immigration, Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller -- Trump's other little penis.

Stephen Miller, he's said to be the architect as responsible for many of Trump's subhuman immigration policies. He also called the incident domestic terrorism.

Now the writer Michael Wolf, has multiple books about Trump, had an interesting story on his Substack today. He said back in 2017, Steve Bannon introduced him to Stephen Miller, who was a young guy working for Steve Bannon by saying, now this is a real fascist. Steve Bannon called him Goebbels. He was the like weirdo at the office.

Miller, by the way, grew up here. He went to Santa Monica High School. And we actually got a copy of the high school yearbook, the year Stephen Miller went.

It's very interesting. We have some photos. He was voted most outspoken, which is, I think, a nice way of saying most punchable. That's him in the picture. Here he is posing. That's a high school student, by the way. Look at that.

You know what? This might be a Lex Luthor-type situation. Like, he went into a Taco Bell. He got splashed by a scalding hot Gordita Supreme and burned off his hair. And he declared war on Latinos for the rest of his life.



Here is a weird Steven traveling alone to the prom. Here he is, boldly going where no virgin has gone before.

You'd think a guy who dressed up in a Star Trek costume would have more tolerance for aliens, but I guess not. We even found some video from his high school days.

Stephen Miller ran for class president in his high school, and this is a speech a child from a wealthy family actually gave his fellow students.

MILLER: Every candidate has ever been elected has failed to do one important thing, actually make the year better. But I will. And here's how. I will say and I will do things that no one else in their right mind would say or do.

Let me give you an example. Am I the only one who is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash? We have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us. That's right. You're gonna get a whole year of that.

KIMMEL: What a lovely young man, huh? Even for 2002, that was apparently too much. And so then when they tried to bring up the next speaker, all of a sudden, it was okay to resist the authorities.

[...]

And they marched him straight to the White House, where he is now.

So he's always been like this. And you can read all about it in his new memoir, Born a Douche.

